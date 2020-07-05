NFL Free Agents 2020: Predictions for Everson Griffen, Larry Warford and More

Bruce Kluckhohn/Associated Press

We've reached July, which means that NFL training camps are only weeks away. As teams scramble to bring the best squads they can into camp, several quality players still remain unsigned.

While Jadeveon Clowney is arguably the biggest name still on the open market, he is not the only one who can supplement an existing pass rush. Defensive end Everson Griffen is available and is coming off an 8.0 sack season.

While Griffen is 32, the four-time Pro Bowler is still productive off the edge. His age may make him less of a fit for a team in the early stages of a rebuild, but he could be a massive asset to a team looking to compete within the next couple of seasons.

Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reported in April that a return to the Minnesota Vikings wouldn't be out of the question for Griffen, though the USC product is "probably" gone:

If he doesn't return to the Vikings, the Cleveland Browns are a team that would make a ton of sense.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

New Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski began his NFL coaching career as an assistant with the Vikings in 2006 and did not work for a different franchise before joining Cleveland. Additionally, new defensive coordinator Joe Woods coached defensive backs in Minnesota from 2006 to 2013. Both should be somewhat familiar with what Griffen brings to the table.

Schematically, Griffen would be a fine fit opposite Myles Garrett on Cleveland's defensive line, and he could be a cheaper and better option than Olivier Vernon.

Obtained from the New York Giants last offseason, Vernon failed to make an early impact—he had just 3.5 sacks in 2019—and is due to earn $15.5 million in 2020. With none of Vernon's salary guaranteed, the Browns could improve their defense and save money by adding Griffen.

Prediction: Cleveland signs Griffen to a two-year deal.

Larry Warford

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

While Griffen is a premium option for teams looking to improve their defensive fronts, guard Larry Warford is a top choice for those looking to build on the other side of the trenches. The three-time Pro Bowl guard was released by the New Orleans Saints after they drafted Michigan's Cesar Ruiz, and he remains available.

Virtually any team looking to bolster the interior of its line should be interested in the 29-year-old. With several prime playing years ahead of him, Warford would make sense for contenders and rebuilding teams.

One team that could be extra interested in Warford, though, is the Philadelphia Eagles. Philadelphia recently lost starting guard Brandon Brooks for the season to a torn Achilles and is in need of a new starter.

Albert Breer of The MMQB recently suggested that Philadelphia could be interested in trading for New England Patriots guard Joe Thuney. This would be a terrific long-term option if the Eagles could sign him to an extension post-trade. However, that may not be a priority if Philadelphia believes Brooks can return to pre-injury form by next season.

Dealing for Thuney also isn't likely to be an inexpensive process.

The Eagles could instead sign Warford to a one- or two-year deal, add a Pro Bowl presence to their line and still potentially have a spot for Brooks in 2021. This is likely the more enticing option, as Brooks is under contract through 2024.

Prediction: Philadelphia signs Warford to a two-year deal.

Jason Peters

Warford is not the only Pro Bowl offensive lineman left on the free-agent market. Nine-time Pro Bowl tackle Jason Peters remains unsigned and ready to contribute. He would be a wonderful short-term option for a contender or for a rebuilding team looking for a bridge at left tackle.

The New York Jets and the Browns both fit into the second category, as both drafted first-round tackles who could start as early as Week 1. Peters would provide an elite insurance policy for them.

However, a return to Philadelphia could make even more sense. Peters has been with the franchise since 2009 and has expressed interest in finishing his career with the Eagles. For their part, the Eagles are interested in bringing him back.

"Jason Peters, they know what he is, what he's capable of doing," NBC Sports Philadelphia's Derrick Gunn told Jon Marks and Ike Reese on the 94WIP Marks & Reese Show. "From what I've been told, Peters turned down offers from elsewhere because he wants to stay with the Eagles."

Returning to Philadelphia would give Peters the opportunity to chase another playoff run with a familiar roster. Unless the Eagles lose all interest in retaining Peters, a reunion makes the most sense here.

Prediction: Philadelphia signs Peters to a one-year deal.