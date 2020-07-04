NFL Sends Teams COVID-19 Protocols for Training Camp and Preseason

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

The NFL provided all 32 teams with the protocols Friday for how to handle training camps and potential preseason games during the coronavirus pandemic.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network showcased a flow chart related to the handling of players and team personnel who are exposed to someone who tests positive for COVID-19:

Anybody who violates the rules could face league punishment, via Grant Gordon of NFL.com.

"Should a club employee or other member of the club's staff knowingly and materially fail to follow these protocols, they will be subject to discipline," the announcement stated.

The NFL has continued to move forward with plans to open training camps July 28 despite a recent surge of coronavirus cases nationwide.

ESPN's Kevin Seifert reported Wednesday the league reduced the preseason from four games to two, while Pelissero and Mike Garafolo (via Gordon) reported members of the NFL Players Association were in favor of playing no exhibition games before the regular season.

The 2020 Hall of Fame Game, which was scheduled for Aug. 6, was previously canceled. No other changes to the season have been announced.

Here are the potential start dates with the original Weeks 1 and 4 of the preseason out of the picture:

Week 1 of preseason: Aug. 20

Week 2 of preseason: Aug. 27

Week 1 of regular season: Sept. 10

The NFL is planning to host games at its stadiums around the country.