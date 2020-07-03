Bryce Harper: Phillies Not Giving J.T. Realmuto New Contract Would Be 'Terrible'

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Bryce Harper would fully support the signing of All-Star catcher J.T. Realmuto to a contract extension.

Speaking to reporters Friday, Harper said he believes it "would be terrible" if Realmuto ends up leaving the Philadelphia Phillies as a free agent after this season.

"If the Phillies don’t end up signing him back, it would be terrible. It would be sad," Harper said. "Everybody in this organization wants to see him in red pinstripes for the rest of his career. Hopefully, we can make that happen."

Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reported last November that the Phillies were "quietly" trying to work out a long-term deal with Realmuto.

Once it became unclear if there would even be a 2020 season amid the coronavirus pandemic, general manager Matt Klentak told Salisbury in March that talks with Realmuto's representatives were put on pause.

Realmuto was originally set to earn $10 million this season after losing his arbitration case to the Phillies in February. He will earn a prorated portion of that salary for the 60-game regular season that is set to begin July 23.

The Phillies acquired Realmuto from the Miami Marlins in February 2019 for catcher Jorge Alfaro and pitching prospects Sixto Sanchez, Will Stewart and $250,000 in international bonus money.

Realmuto led all MLB catchers with 5.7 FanGraphs wins above replacement in 2019. The 29-year-old was named to the National League All-Star team and hit .275/.328/.493 with a career-high 25 home runs in 145 games last year.