NFLPA Board Votes Unanimously to Play No Preseason Games This Year amid COVID-19

The board of representatives of the NFL Players Association voted unanimously Thursday to recommend the league cancels the entire preseason amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to Dan Graziano of ESPN.

The union has discussed potential adjustments to training camp that will allow the players to prepare for Week 1 without exhibition games, as noted by Tom Pelissero of NFL Network:

The NFL would need to approve any changes, although the league reportedly has already decided to shorten the preseason from the usual four games to just two. Per Kevin Seifert of ESPN, the NFL effectively canceled Week 1 and Week 4 of the preseason schedule.

