NFL Teams Reportedly Will Have Reduced Training Camp Rosters amid COVID-19

NFL teams are reportedly expected to have reduced rosters in training camp as a result of the coronavirus, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Teams usually begin the offseason with 90 players, but sources have said that could be cut down to 80 or 75 players.

"[It's] definitely not 90," one source told Schefter.

The league is already planning to shorten the preseason from four games to two games this summer, according to Kevin Seifert of ESPN.

With fewer exhibition games, there are limited chances for end-of-roster players to earn their spots on the team.

However, the NFL is reportedly considering expanding practice squads to 16-20 players.

Each team was allowed 10 players on their practice squad in 2019, but the total was already set to grow to 12 for 2020, per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

Despite the concerns about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the NFL season is still slated to begin on time in September with players also set to report to training camp later in July.

Commissioner Roger Goodell said recently training camps will remain on schedule as teams "get ready for games at our stadiums and to engage our fans both in stadiums and through our media partners," via Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, COVID-19 has led to over 128,000 deaths in the United States, while Wednesday was the largest day of new cases so far with over 50,000 nationwide.