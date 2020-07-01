Team Venus Ends Team Gronkowski's Win Streak on 'Game On!'

Gary Landers/Associated Press

Rob Gronkowski's victorious run on CBS' Game On! has come to an end.

Team Venus, featuring Venus Williams, Joel McHale and Ian Karmel, took home the win on Wednesday night's episode with a 13-12 triumph. Team Gronk featured comedian Bobby Lee and WWE superstar Becky Lynch alongside the new Tampa Bay Buccaneer.

But Gronkowski wasn't the only tight end on the show, and host Keegan Michael Key made sure he knew it. McHale, who has gone on to star in NBC's Community and host his own shows, was a walk-on at the University of Washington and is an avid Seattle Seahawks fan.

McHale couldn't help but rep his team at the expense of Gronkowski and the New England Patriots.

Gronk was able to shoot back when asked about playing Seattle in the Super Bowl by saying he's been in that game so many times it's hard to keep track.

That was only the setup for the evening's games.

First up, was a battle of human darts, in which Team Gronk was able to hit a bulls-eye with Bobby Lee as the dart, while McHale needed a few tries to hit the target himself.

That led straight into an attempt for Gronkowski and Williams to set new Guinness World Records. Gronkowski tried to pop more than 100 balloons in less than 30 seconds by sitting on them one at a time—he only popped 27—while Williams tried to finish a 10-meter heel-to-toe walk in less than 11 seconds.

Neither came anywhere close to beating the records, but Gronkowski nearly set the record in the heel-to-toe walk after deciding to give it a shot.

The third challenge featured a round of trivia that produced a fascinating fact about Gronkowski.

While discussing sports superstitions and pregame rituals, the 31-year-old admitted on every game day he makes sure to have a peanut-butter-and-jelly sandwich with a chocolate milk, and it's hard to argue with the results.

When Key asked Lynch if she did anything before matches, her response was as fierce as her fans would expect.

"Does a lion warm up before he catches his prey?" Lynch said.

Finally, the two teams had to nominate a member to face a sumo wrestler while the remaining members answered trivia questions. This is where Team Venus made up the ground, as they sent in Karmel to buy them time while Team Gronk tried to use the much smaller Bobby Lee to their advantage.

It did not work, and Lee had to suffer the consequences as punishment for the loss.

Game On! airs at 8 p.m ET Wednesdays on CBS. Team Gronk will look to get back in the win column next week, while Team Venus looks to make it two in a row over their opponent.