Report: Mets Hitting Coach Chili Davis to Work Remotely Due to COVID-19 Concerns

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJuly 2, 2020

New York Mets hitting coach Chili Davis watches from the top of the dugout steps during the fifth inning of an exhibition spring training baseball game against the Houston Astros Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, in West Palm Beach, Fla. The millennial generation became a hot topic in Chicago when the Cubs fired hitting coach Chili Davis after they struggled to score in the final few days of last season, culminating in their 2-1, 13-inning loss to Colorado in the NL Wild Card Game. Davis told the Chicago Sun-Times that he needed to make some adjustments to how he delivers his message to millennials, and he planned to know more about his potential players before he accepted another job. He was hired as hitting coach for the New York Mets in December. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

Although the New York Mets players will report to Citi Field on Friday for workouts, hitting coach Chili Davis will reportedly work remotely, according to Mike Puma of the New York Post.

Davis, 60, will remain at his home in Arizona for precautionary reasons. In the meantime, he plans to watch videos of hitters while communicating with players through Zoom.

Though he has not tested positive for COVID-19, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said those in their 60s and 70s are at higher risk for severe illness.

Assistant hitting coach Tom Slater is expected to handle on-site duties in the short term.

Davis is going into his second season with the Mets after previously serving as a hitting coach with the Chicago Cubs, Boston Red Sox and Oakland Athletics. He also spent 19 years in the majors as a player, primarily as a designated hitter, earning three All-Star selections.

The Mets moved on from manager Mickey Callaway at the end of last season along with most of the on-field staff, but Davis has remained with the team and will continue in the role under new manager Luis Rojas.

New York finished last season sixth in the National League in batting average (.257), fifth in home runs (242) and seventh in runs (791).

