Report: 25 Total SoFi Stadium Workers Have Tested Positive for the Coronavirus

Twenty-five total SoFi Stadium workers have now tested positive for COVID-19 after "internal emails" via the "joint venture overseeing construction" revealed seven more results, per Nathan Fenno of the Los Angeles Times.

SoFi Stadium, which is the future home of the Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams, is located in Inglewood, California. The stadium is scheduled to host its first regular-season game on Sunday, Sept. 13 when the Rams welcome the Dallas Cowboys.

Fenno previously reported that the L.A. County Department of Health opened an inquiry into the rising number of cases at SoFi Stadium on June 18 after the latest figures brought the number of infected workers to 18.

The first positive test for a COVID-19 worker occurred in late March, per Josh Peter of USA Today.

The news comes amid a drastic spike in COVID-19 cases in L.A. County and the state.

Per Colleen Shalby and Maura Dolan of the Los Angeles Times, L.A. County passed 100,000 cases Monday. The New York Times reported that a new one-day high of 8,158 was reached Tuesday.

SoFi Stadium isn't the only future football home to see numerous workers test positive for COVID-19. Per Mick Akers of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, there were 15 active COVID-19 cases on May 27 among workers in Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium, the future home of the NFL's Raiders.

In addition, 17 people tested positive for COVID-19 following races held at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, California, per the Associated Press on June 23.