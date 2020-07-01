Rob Manfred: MLB Was Never Going to Play More Than 60 Games This Season

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJuly 1, 2020

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred answers questions at a press conference during MLB baseball owners meetings, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
John Raoux/Associated Press

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred appeared on The Dan Patrick Show Wednesday and said the MLB season was never going to be longer than 60 games because of complications caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. 

"The reality is, we weren't going to play more than 60 games no matter how the negotiations with the players went or any other factor. Sixty games is the outside of the envelope given the realities of the [coronavirus]. I think this is the one thing we come back to every single day—we're trying to manage something that has proven to be unpredictable and unmanageable."

He added: "If we can pull off this 60-game season, it was the best we were going to do for our fans given the course of the [coronavirus]."

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Related

    Top Storylines Ahead of Spring Training Part 2 📝

    B/R answers the biggest questions about a totally different MLB season

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Top Storylines Ahead of Spring Training Part 2 📝

    Zachary D. Rymer
    via Bleacher Report

    Celebrate Bobby Bonilla Day 💰

    Mets pay the former All-Star another $1.19M today and will every summer until 2035

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Celebrate Bobby Bonilla Day 💰

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Where the Top Remaining MLB Free Agents Could End Up

    Predicting the landing spots for 10 players still looking for work

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Where the Top Remaining MLB Free Agents Could End Up

    Zachary D. Rymer
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Wrigleyville Rooftops Open for Cubs Home Games in 2020

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Report: Wrigleyville Rooftops Open for Cubs Home Games in 2020

    Yahoo
    via Yahoo