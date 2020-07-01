Rob Manfred: MLB Was Never Going to Play More Than 60 Games This Season

John Raoux/Associated Press

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred appeared on The Dan Patrick Show Wednesday and said the MLB season was never going to be longer than 60 games because of complications caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The reality is, we weren't going to play more than 60 games no matter how the negotiations with the players went or any other factor. Sixty games is the outside of the envelope given the realities of the [coronavirus]. I think this is the one thing we come back to every single day—we're trying to manage something that has proven to be unpredictable and unmanageable."

He added: "If we can pull off this 60-game season, it was the best we were going to do for our fans given the course of the [coronavirus]."

