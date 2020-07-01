49ers Rumors: Raheem Mostert Contract Extension Has Been Discussed

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

After a breakout season with the San Francisco 49ers, a contract extension for running back Raheem Mostert has been "discussed," according to Matt Barrows of The Athletic.

"Mostert becomes an unrestricted free agent in 2022 but, considering his contributions on special teams and on offense, is underpaid," Barrows added. "That's the incentive to get a new deal done with him."

The 28-year-old led the 49ers with 772 rushing yards and eight touchdowns in 2019, adding 14 catches, 180 receiving yards and two more scores. He was especially a key part of the offense in the playoffs, totaling 336 rushing yards and five touchdowns in three postseason games.

The season was a surprise for a player who had mostly been used on special teams since entering the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2015.

Mostert spent time with six different organizations before latching on with San Francisco in 2016. After getting just seven carries in his first three years in the NFL, injuries allowed him to see increased playing time in 2018, finishing with 261 rushing yards on 34 carries.

Even with a crowded backfield that featured Tevin Coleman, Matt Breida and Jerick McKinnon, Mostert was able to fight his way to an important role on the No. 2 rushing team in the NFL.

He signed a three-year, $8.7 million extension last offseason, keeping him under contract through 2021. Per Spotrac, he has a cap hit of $3.2 million in 2020 and $3.5 million in 2021.

The 49ers can now get excellent value for a player who should once again be a go-to option out of the backfield, especially after Breida was traded to the Miami Dolphins.

However, it seems San Francisco intends to reward Mostert for his production as the team tries to again contend for a Super Bowl title.