NFL Reportedly Will Not Hold 2020 Supplemental Draft Amid Pandemic

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJuly 1, 2020

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks during a news conference, Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, in Miami, the day after the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 54. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

The NFL reportedly will not hold a supplemental draft this offseason, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

This event is usually held in July, providing an option for players who might not be eligible to play college football the next season. If a team selects a player in the supplemental draft, they forfeit that round's selection in the draft the following season.

Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports reported in May the NFL wasn't planning to alter its approach as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

