The Best Individual 60-Game Performances in Recent MLB History

Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

Because it will be only 60 games long, the 2020 Major League Baseball season doesn't figure to be an especially memorable one for counting statistics.

But if just the last decade is any indication, it could be a different story for rate stats.

To get a sense of what kind of extraordinary hitting and pitching performances might materialize in 2020, we sought out the best 60-game stretches by individual players between 2010 and 2019.

This involved looking for extremely high or low numbers in various categories that might be replicated this season. For hitters, we searched for 60-game samples that weren't interrupted by anything other than the All-Star break. For pitchers, we drew the line at what they did within 60 team games.

Let's begin with the standout offensive performers.