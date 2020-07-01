Report: NHL Moving Toward Naming Edmonton, Toronto as Hub Cities for Restart

John Locher/Associated Press

The NHL is reportedly close to finalizing details that would select two Canadian cities, Edmonton and Toronto, to host the resumption of the 2019-20 season amid the coronavirus pandemic.

TSN's Bob McKenzie reported the update and provided further information Wednesday:

