Report: NHL Moving Toward Naming Edmonton, Toronto as Hub Cities for Restart

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJuly 1, 2020

FILE - In this June 22, 2016, file photo, the NHL logo is shown during a press conference in Las Vegas. NHL free agency day began with two rivals helping each other out of a jam by way of a trade. The Toronto Maple Leafs acquired defenseman Cody Ceci, a 2020 third-round pick and minor leaguers Ben Harpur and Aaron Luchuk from the Ottawa Senators for defenseman Nikita Zaitsev, forward Connor Brown and minor leaguer Michael Carcone. The teams announced the trade early Monday, roughly 3½ hours before the start of free agency. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
John Locher/Associated Press

The NHL is reportedly close to finalizing details that would select two Canadian cities, Edmonton and Toronto, to host the resumption of the 2019-20 season amid the coronavirus pandemic.

TSN's Bob McKenzie reported the update and provided further information Wednesday:

                         

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Report: NHL Will Pay $300M in Signing Bonuses amid Suspended Season

    NHL logo
    NHL

    Report: NHL Will Pay $300M in Signing Bonuses amid Suspended Season

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    NHL Free Agency: Predicting Where Taylor Hall Will Land

    NHL logo
    NHL

    NHL Free Agency: Predicting Where Taylor Hall Will Land

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Gritty Gets Makeover on 'Queer Eye' Special for Netflix

    NHL logo
    NHL

    Gritty Gets Makeover on 'Queer Eye' Special for Netflix

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    26 NHL Players Had COVID-19

    League announces 15 more players have tested positive for the coronavirus after reporting to training camp

    NHL logo
    NHL

    26 NHL Players Had COVID-19

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report