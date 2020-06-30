Ex-Cowboys WR Dez Bryant Hopeful for 2020 NFL Season: 'I Need My Redemption'

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

Three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Dez Bryant is holding out hope there will be an NFL season in 2020 so he can get back on the field.

Bryant sent out this tweet Tuesday:



In order for Bryant to get the "redemption" he seeks, a team will have to sign the 31-year-old. He hasn't appeared in an NFL game since Week 17 of the 2017 season with the Dallas Cowboys.

The New Orleans Saints signed Bryant to a one-year contract on Nov. 7, 2018, but he tore his Achilles during practice with the team two days later.

After NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel needed surgery for a broken foot suffered during a workout earlier this month, Kendrick Bourne sent a tweet that included the 49ers' and Bryant's handles.

There's been no indication from the 49ers if they are interested in Bryant.

Rapoport noted Samuel, who ranked second on San Francisco with 802 receiving yards in 2019, suffered a Jones fracture and "should" be back early in the regular season.

Bryant had 7,459 receiving yards and 73 touchdowns on 531 receptions in eight seasons with the Cowboys from 2010-17.