What Is the Most Memorable Moment at Every MLB Team's Ballpark?

0 of 30

Elsa/Getty Images

The 2020 MLB season will be different for a number of reasons, including the fact that games will be played in mostly empty stadiums.

We're glad the game is coming back, but it will be odd to say the least.

While we wait for the day when fans can congregate at the yard and share the communal experience of live baseball, let's look back and recall the most memorable moment at every big league field.

This is a subjective exercise, obviously. In some cases, it was tough to narrow it down. Also, we're only considering the parks where teams currently play, so memorable moments at Ebbets Field, say, or the House That Ruth Built don't count.