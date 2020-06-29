Cam Newton Rumors: Browns Spoke to QB; Patriots Only Team to Make Contract Offer

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

The New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns were the only teams to speak with free-agent quarterback Cam Newton prior to him signing with the Pats, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Newton, who played nine seasons with the Carolina Panthers before they released him this offseason, only had an offer from New England. Talks with Cleveland "never really went anywhere," per Schefter.

The 2015 NFL MVP inked a one-year, incentive-laden deal with New England, per Schefter and ESPN's Chris Mortensen.

Newton suffered a Lisfranc injury that forced him to miss all but two games in 2019.

Shoulder injuries have also plagued him for a few seasons. He underwent surgery for a partially torn rotator cuff in his right (throwing) shoulder in March 2017, per Jeremy Bergman of NFL.com.

He missed the final two games of the 2018 season due to right shoulder injuries and underwent an arthroscopic procedure in January 2019.

Surgery to repair the Lisfranc injury last December was successful, ex-interim Panthers head coach Perry Fewell told reporters (h/t ESPN's David Newton).

The former Auburn star and 2010 collegiate football champion appears to be healthy based on the many workout videos posted on his Instagram account this offseason.

Newton is still one of the game's greatest talents at quarterback when healthy.

He completed 69.6 percent of his passes for 22 touchdowns and seven interceptions alongside a 7.87 adjusted-yards-per-attempt average in his first 11 games of the 2018 campaign, per Pro Football Reference. He struggled in his final three games leading up to the Panthers shutting him down due to injury, but Newton was having one of the better seasons of his career until December. He also rushed for 488 yards and four scores.

The Pats have now called on him to presumably take over for six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady, who left New England in free agency for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Jarrett Stidham (fourth-round draft pick in 2018), veteran Brian Hoyer and undrafted rookie free agents J'Mar Smith and Brian Lewerke round out New England's quarterback depth chart.