Fantasy Football 2020: Overall Rankings, Riskiest Buys Ahead of Training Camp

Fantasy Football 2020: Overall Rankings, Riskiest Buys Ahead of Training CampJune 28, 2020
In the world of fantasy football, every NFL player carries some amount of risk. Even a "sure thing" like Julio Jones or Patrick Mahomes can become a fantasy bust if injuries strike. Some players, though, carry more risk than others.
This is especially true in leagues wherein fantasy drafts are held before training camp and the preseason. Without a clear view of player health and roster situations, it's not difficult to pick up a potential star early only to be disappointed in the regular season.
With training camps roughly a month away, were going to examine some fantasy options who do have potential but who should also be approached with caution—players who might be best avoided early if drafting soon and who should be closely monitored if drafting just before the regular season.
First, though, we have updated rankings for points-per-reception (PPR) formats.
2020 Fantasy Football Rankings, PPR
1. Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers
2. Michael Thomas, WR, New Orleans Saints
3. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys
4. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants
5. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints
6. Davante Adams, WR, Green Bay Packers
7. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Arizona Cardinals
8. Julio Jones, WR, Atlanta Falcons
9. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans
10. Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns
11. Chris Godwin, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
12. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs
13. Tyreek Hill, WR, Kansas City Chiefs
14. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals
15. Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings
16. Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders
17. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers
18. George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers
19. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
20. Kenny Golladay, WR, Detroit Lions
21. Amari Cooper, WR, Dallas Cowboys
22. Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens
23. DJ Moore, WR, Carolina Panthers
24. Kenyan Drake, RB, Arizona Cardinals
25. Jarvis Landry, WR, Cleveland Browns
26. Zach Ertz, TE, Philadelphia Eagles
27. Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers
28. Leonard Fournette, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars
29. Miles Sanders, RB, Philadelphia Eagles
30. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs
31. Odell Beckham Jr., WR, Cleveland Browns
32. Todd Gurley, RB, Atlanta Falcons
33. DeVante Parker, WR, Miami Dolphins
34. A.J. Brown, WR, Tennessee Titans
35. JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers
36. Adam Thielen, WR, Minnesota Vikings
37. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams
38. Chris Carson, RB, Seattle Seahawks
39. Courtland Sutton, WR, Denver Broncos
40. Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills
41. Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens
42. Diontae Johnson, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers
43. D.J. Chark, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars
44. Tyler Boyd, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
45. DK Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks
46. Darren Waller, TE, Las Vegas Raiders
47. Tyler Lockett, WR, Seattle Seahawks
48. Cam Akers, RB, Los Angeles Rams
49. David Montgomery, RB, Chicago Bears
50. Allen Robinson, WR, Chicago Bears
Risky Buys for 2020
Le'Veon Bell, RB, New York Jets
New York Jets running back Le'Veon Bell was a fantasy disappointment last season. While he did top 1,1000 combined rushing and receiving yards and catch 66 passes, he averaged just 3.2 yards per carry and scored a mere four times.
Once a surefire fantasy first-rounder, Bell should now be targeted as a mid-level starter—and even that could be risky. The Jets brought in veteran Frank Gore to bolster the backfield, and the coaching staff views him as more than just a backup.
"The leadership he brings is one of those things you need to see it because it's unique," head coach Adam Gase said, per Brian Costello of the New York Post. "The impact he has on guys is phenomenal."
New York expects Gore to be a leader on the practice field and in games—and the latter expectation could see him cut into Bell's workload. This would be problematic for Bell owners, as his fantasy value in 2019 stemmed from a heavy workload.
The caveat here is that last year's pedestrian play may have been the product of Bell's yearlong absence from football. There's a chance he regains his Pro Bowl form this season, though without seeing him in camp or the preseason, it's impossible to tell.
As such, Bell remains one of the riskiest starting backs in fantasy.
Jordan Howard and Matt Breida, RBs, Miami Dolphins
Jordan Howard has been a 1,000-yard runner in the past, and he was a solid flex option when healthy with the Philadelphia Eagles last season. In 10 games, he rushed for 525 yards and scored seven total touchdowns.
However, the new Miami Dolphins starter could be extremely frustrating for fantasy owners. Not only will he be splitting time with trade acquisition Matt Breida, but he also lacks PPR value. Howard has never caught more than 29 passes in a season and had just 10 receptions in 10 games last year.
Getting away from breakout Philadelphia Eagles star Miles Sanders isn't likely to help Howard's fantasy stock as one might think—especially if he is the starter in name only. Breida racked up 743 combined rushing and receiving yards in 13 games for the San Francisco 49ers last season and could see a large chunk of Miami's touches.
At the same time, Breida is a risky fantasy option because Howard might claim the workhorse running back role. There's also the possibility that Breida won't be as effective of a runner away from San Francisco's supporting cast.
Without knowing what the Dolphins' split is going to look like in 2020 or how the backs perform in their new home, this is a backfield that might be best avoided altogether. It's definitely worth following in camp and the preseason if you are fortunate enough to be drafting late.
Deebo Samuel, WR, San Francisco 49ers
Wideout Deebo Samuel came on strong for the 49ers as a rookie last season. The South Carolina product had just 277 yards and nine touchdowns through San Francisco's first eight games but finished with 802 yards and three scores.
One could reasonably expect Samuel to make a sizeable Year 2 leap and enter the 1,000-yard club this season. However, an offseason injury has seriously complicated expectations for him.
Samuel suffered a broken foot while training.
While his foot may have healed by the start of the regular season, the injury will affect his ability to prepare for it. Not only could it leave him unavailable for team practices in camp, but it could also affect his conditioning program.
Further complicating matters is the fact that San Francisco used a first-round pick on wideout Brandon Aiyuk. If Samuel is sidelined during camp, the talented rookie out of Arizona State might steal the No. 1 receiver role out from under Samuel.
"I think Aiyuk is going to be one of those guys that they plug in and say we got to get you on the field and get you going in our offense," NFL Network's Peter Schrager said on Good Morning Football (h/t the 49ers' official site).
It's hard to properly gauge Samuel's fantasy value without knowing how quickly he will be back on the field. It will be important to follow his recovery over the next couple months, and drafting Samuel highly now is a major risk.
Predicting Top Landing Spots for Josh Gordon 🔮
With a potential reinstatement coming soon, a few teams stand out as good fits for the WR