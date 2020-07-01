Predicting Where 2020's Top Remaining NFL Free Agents Will Sign

1 of 7

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

Jadeveon Clowney continues to be a massive point of confusion when it comes to his contract status in the NFL.

Clowney is one of the NFL's best defenders. An 87.3 PFF grade from a season ago says it all—he's borderline elite, if not elite, in most areas.

But he doesn't put up big pressure numbers.

Clowney had just three sacks over 13 games last season with the Seattle Seahawks. He's had more than six in a season just twice over six years. That's a big part of the reason his actual position—which determines payout on tags—has been disputed multiple times in the past.

Which isn't to say Clowney doesn't have a big market...but pay is likely why he's still a free agent.

Still, disputed pay rate or not, it's hard to ignore the usual suspects. The Cleveland Browns come to mind first. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Browns have offered the most money of any team to Clowney, and as recently as mid-June, the Cleveland Plain-Dealer's Mary Kay Cabot reported the team still has an interest.

At this point, expect Clowney to take the best offer. He might be able to feast statistically while opposing offenses focus on slowing Myles Garrett, setting him up for his next contract.

Landing Spot: Cleveland Browns