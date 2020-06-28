7 NFL Players Who Should Look Forward to Free Agency in 2021

0 of 7

Ben Margot/Associated Press

Most rising stars on expiring contracts don't hit the free-agent market. Typically, NFL teams re-sign top playmakers and attempt to replace decent talent. Yet those castoffs can make a stronger impact elsewhere.

The 2017 draft class will flood the market next year as several notable players with a mix of impressive and subpar seasons hope to land rewarding deals or escape less than ideal situations.

Oftentimes, we see reserves or starters who experienced some struggles fit better with new teams.

In 2019, Tampa Bay Buccaneers edge-rusher Shaquil Barrett led the league in sacks after he served as a backup for four active seasons in Denver.

Let's take a look at seven players most likely to hit the open market in 2021—not the ascending stars who will likely sign extensions before then.

The veterans below should look forward to free agency because of their chance to command a high-paying salary or find greener pastures with an expanded role.