Fantasy Football 2020: Updated Mock Draft and Flex Sleepers to Target

Though the scheduled start of the 2020 NFL season isn't for another couple of months, savvy fantasy football managers are already putting in work. Fantasy-draft season will soon be here, and one can never be too prepared for a fantasy draft.

One way to get an early start on draft prep is to study fantasy mocks. Learning where certain players are trending can help give managers an edge on maximizing value in the early rounds. It's important to base this value on individual league scoring parameters, though.

Wide receivers aren't as valuable in non-PPR (points per reception) leagues, and quarterbacks like Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen become far less valuable in leagues that do not award points for quarterback rushing.

Here, you'll find a look at the first three rounds of a 10-team PPR mock completed via FantasyPros' Mock Draft Simulator. We'll dig into some of the notable picks and relevant trends from the early rounds before digging into some potential late-round flex sleepers.

2020 Fantasy Mock Draft

1.01: Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers

1.02: Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants

1.03: Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints

1.04: Michael Thomas, WR, New Orleans Saints

1.05: Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys

1.06: Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals

1.07: Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings

1.08: Julio Jones, WR, Atlanta Falcons

1.09: Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans

1.10: Davante Adams, WR, Green Bay Packers

2.01: DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Arizona Cardinals

2.02: Tyreek Hill, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

2.03: Kenyan Drake, RB, Arizona Cardinals

2.04: Chris Godwin, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2.05: Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers

2.06: Miles Sanders, RB, Philadelphia Eagles

2.07: Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs

2.08: Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns

2.09: Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

2.10: Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders

3.01: Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs

3.02: Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens

3.03: Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

3.04: Kenny Golladay, WR, Detroit Lions

3.05: Allen Robinson, WR, Chicago Bears

3.06: Odell Beckham Jr., WR, Cleveland Browns

3.07: George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers

3.08: Todd Gurley, RB, Atlanta Falcons

3.09: JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

3.10: D.J. Moore, WR, Carolina Panthers

The first thing you'll notice is that wide receivers and running backs dominate the first three rounds in this mock. That's not a surprise, as these are the money positions in most fantasy formats. Mahomes and Jackson were the only quarterbacks to go by Round 3, while Travis Kelce and George Kittle were the only tight ends.

Unless you're targeting a tight end like Kelce, Kittle or Zach Ertz, it's best to wait on the position until the middle rounds. The truly elite tight ends can be valued like high-end receivers, but merely average tight ends are far less valuable.

Despite this being a PPR mock, only one wide receiver went in the top five. Unsurprisingly, it was New Orleans Saints wideout Michael Thomas, who has racked up 470 receptions in five seasons. Even in PPR leagues, you're likely to see an early emphasis on running backs. because there's a sizable gap between the top handful of backs and the next tier.

The gap at receiver isn't always as large. Julio Jones, for example, is regularly a first-round fantasy receiver—and rightfully so. However, his numbers in 2019 (99 receptions, 1,394 yards and six touchdowns) aren't that much more impressive than those of DeVante Parker (72 receptions, 1,202 yards and nine scores), who didn't crack the first three rounds. If scoring one point per reception, one per 10 yards, and six for a receiving touchdown, Jones was worth roughly 1.8 points more per week than Parker.

While we're looking at past production, it's interesting to note that Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb fell into the late second round despite finishing second in the NFL 1,494 rushing yards. Again, this is a reflection on PPR scoring, as he only had 36 receptions and will be splitting time with receiving back Kareem Hunt.

In standard leagues, backs like Chubb and Derrick Henry hold higher value.

It's also interesting to note that the trade from the Houston Texans to the Arizona Cardinals has left perennial fantasy first-rounder DeAndre Hopkins in Round 2, barely. While Kyler Murray isn't as established as Deshaun Watson, he had a strong rookie campaign and should help maintain Hopkins' status as an elite fantasy receiver.

Hopkins should not be undervalued simply for being on a new team. Hopkins will be a focal point of the Cardinals offense.

"Getting D-Hop is obviously a tremendous help for us and I can’t wait to play with him," Murray said, per Jess Root of Cards Wire.

Flex Sleepers to Target

While the later rounds are not spent filling out starting positions, smart fantasy managers use them still find value in them. Adding depth is important in the late rounds, and further value can be found by identifying potential flex sleepers.

Position isn't as important in the later rounds—unless your roster is woefully thin at a particular one—but upside is key. Finding a reliable spot starter or streamer at the flex spot—which typically allows for running backs, receivers and tight ends—can help make a strong fantasy roster a playoff-caliber one.

Typically, it's best to avoid tight ends in the flex, so managers should focus on receivers with high PPR upside and running backs who have the potential to slip into significant roles.

One example of the latter is Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie running back Ke'Shawn Vaughn. The Vanderbilt product has a current average draft position (ADP) of just 118, according to FantasyPros. However, he could easily slide ahead of the inconsistent Ronald Jones II on Tampa's depth chart.

With soon-to-be 43-year-old Tom Brady at quarterback for Tampa, the Bucs could look to lean on the run late, meaning Vaughn could have tremendous value come playoff time.

Other potential fantasy sleepers include:

Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings

Alexander Mattison, RB, Minnesota Vikings

Diontae Johnson, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

Parris Campbell, WR, Indianapolis Colts

Justin Jackson, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

N'Keal Harry, WR, New England Patriots

Devin Funchess, WR, Green Bay Packers

Anthony Miller, WR, Chicago Bears