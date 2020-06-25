Roger Goodell Says NFL Plans to Start Training Camps on Time amid Pandemic

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJune 25, 2020

UNSPECIFIED LOCATION - APRIL 23: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) In this still image from video provided by the NFL, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks from his home in Bronxville, New York during the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft on April 23, 2020. (Photo by NFL via Getty Images)
Handout/Getty Images

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said the league plans on opening training camps next month as planned and is seemingly determined to move forward with fan attendance.

Goodell told reporters the plan is to "get ready for games at our stadiums and to engage our fans both in stadiums and through our media partners" on a conference call Thursday.

      

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

