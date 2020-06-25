Roger Goodell Says NFL Plans to Start Training Camps on Time amid Pandemic

Handout/Getty Images

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said the league plans on opening training camps next month as planned and is seemingly determined to move forward with fan attendance.

Goodell told reporters the plan is to "get ready for games at our stadiums and to engage our fans both in stadiums and through our media partners" on a conference call Thursday.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

