Colin Kaepernick Rumors: At Least 1 HC 'Absolutely Interested' in Signing QB

While Colin Kaepernick remains a free agent, more than one team has "legitimate interest" in the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback, according to NFL Network's Michael Silver.

Silver said he also spoke to an NFL head coach who's "absolutely interested" in the veteran passer.

He added that Kaepernick would likely need to work out for a team before signing a deal, which presents a hurdle amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Free agents have been unable to meet with coaches and general managers in person.

Kaepernick held a workout last fall, which might have proved counterproductive since the spotlight focused more on the drama behind the scenes than what he did on the field.

Many have wondered whether the ongoing protests in support of the Black Lives Matter movement will help pave the way for the 32-year-old's return to the NFL.

Kaepernick received significant vitriol when he began protesting during the national anthem in 2016. He told NFL Network's Steve Wyche at the time he was "not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color."

After going unsigned during the 2017 offseason, he filed a grievance alleging NFL owners were colluding to blackball him from the league as a result of his activism. The parties settled the grievance in February 2019.

While not referencing Kaepernick directly, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said earlier this month the league should've done more to recognize the causes forwarded by players who have been using their platform to protest.

Some have contended the easiest way for the NFL to make amends is welcoming Kaepernick back. However, little in the way of tangible progress has taken place.

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn told reporters that Kaepernick "definitely fits the style of quarterback for the system that we're going to be running" but clarified the Chargers haven't yet made plans to have him work out for them.