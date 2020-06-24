Ultimate Tag Episode 6 Top Moments, Highlights from JJ, TJ and Derek Watt's Show

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorJune 25, 2020

CARSON, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 13: Brothers Derek Watt #34 of the Los Angeles Chargers and T.J. Watt #90 of the Pittsburgh Steelers pose for a photo following a game at Dignity Health Sports Park on October 13, 2019 in Carson, California. (Photo by Katharine Lotze/Getty Images)
Katharine Lotze/Getty Images

A clean sweep, a pair of sub-minute Ultimate Showdown runs and The Flow's continued dominance highlighted Ultimate Tag action during the series' sixth episode Wednesday.

The show, which NFL players and brothers J.J., T.J. and Derek Watt co-host, featured Sam taking down the women's competition after sweeping all three rounds, including a 55-second Ultimate Showdown run:

That easily bested a solid effort from Miriam, who finished her final run in 1:20:

On the men's side, Justin cruised through the Ultimate Showdown in 50 seconds despite both taggers catching him.

He enjoyed a comfortable win over Asa, who fared well but came up just short at 1:06.

The Flow starred once again, though, as the game's top tagger notably caught Justin in six seconds during the Chase Tag event. 

As J.J. Watt said, "Nobody's better than The Flow."

Sam and Justin each took home $10,000 for finishing first.

