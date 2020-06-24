Jarome Iginla, Marian Hossa Headline 2020 Hockey Hall of Fame Inductees

Derek Leung/Getty Images

The Hockey Hall of Fame announced its 2020 induction class, a group that includes Jarome Iginla and Marian Hossa.

Six new members will soon join the sport's royalty in Toronto:

Ken Holland (builder)

Marian Hossa (player)

Jarome Iginla (player)

Kevin Lowe (player)

Kim St-Pierre (player)

Doug Wilson (player)

Iginla was a four-time All-Star who scored 625 goals, tied for 16th-most, over 20 seasons in the NHL. The 42-year-old can also lay claim to being the greatest player in Calgary Flames history. He's the franchise's all-time leader in games (1,219), goals (525), points (1,095) and point shares (133.8), per Hockey Reference.

The Flames retired Iginla's No. 12 jersey in March 2019, making him the fifth player to receive the honor.

Most of Hossa's best individual years came with the Ottawa Senators, with whom he collected 467 goals and 202 assists in seven years. His eight years with the Chicago Blackhawks all but guaranteed his Hall of Fame status, though.

Hossa helped Chicago lift the Stanley Cup in 2010, 2013 and 2015. The 41-year-old was the first player to receive the Cup from captain Jonathan Toews when the team celebrated the first of those three titles.

Holland only played briefly in the NHL. Upon retiring, he joined the Detroit Red Wings and worked his way up to general manager in 1997 after the team beat the Philadelphia Flyers in the 1997 Stanley Cup Final. While the groundwork had already been laid, Holland maintained a roster that won three more Stanley Cups over the next decade.

Lowe was a five-time champion with the Edmonton Oilers as the franchise dominated the league throughout the 1980s. He joined former teammate Mark Messier on the New York Rangers in December 1992 and together they helped the Rangers edge out the Vancouver Canucks in the 1994 Stanley Cup Final.

Wilson was a three-time All-Star and the winner of the Norris Trophy in 1981-82. His 524 points are the 15th-most for a defenseman. St-Pierre represented the Canadian national team from 1998 to 2013. Over that time, Canada won three Olympic gold medals and five golds in the IIHF World Championships.