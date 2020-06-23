Martha Ford Steps Down as Lions Owner, Will Be Replaced by Daughter Sheila Hamp

Leon Halip/Getty Images

The Detroit Lions announced Tuesday that Martha Firestone Ford is stepping down as the team's principal owner and will be replaced by her daughter Sheila Ford Hamp.

The team issued the following statement:

Ford, 94, is the widow of William Clay Ford, who became sole owner of the Lions in 1963. Following her husband's death at the age of 88 in 2014, she became majority owner of the Lions. Each of her four children holds ownership shares as well.

Hamp is the second-oldest of the four Ford children. The Lions' official website notes that Hamp served as one of the Lions' vice chairwoman from 2014-19 before taking over as principal owner Tuesday.

In Martha Ford's six seasons as the Lions' principal owner, Detroit went 45-50-1 with two playoff appearances, losing in the NFC Wild Card Round each time.

The Lions went 9-7 or better in three of her first four seasons at the helm, but they fell to 6-10 in 2018 and went 3-12-1 last season, which was their worst mark since going 2-14 in 2009.

Veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford is set to return as the starter in 2020, and he will have no shortage of weapons with wide receivers Kenny Golladay, Marvin Jones Jr. and Danny Amendola, plus tight end T.J. Hockenson.

The Lions also selected Georgia running back D'Andre Swift in the second round of the 2020 draft in hopes of giving the offense its first 1,000-yard rusher since 2013.

On defense, Detroit drafted cornerback Jeff Okudah in the first round and signed linebacker Jamie Collins Sr., defensive tackle Danny Shelton and cornerback Desmond Trufant.

If the Lions don't show significant improvement from last year's three-win mark, it could mean the end of the line for Matt Patricia as head coach and Bob Quinn as general manager.

Bouncing back won't be easy, though, as they play in the difficult NFC North, in which both the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings made the playoffs last year and was won by the Chicago Bears the previous season.