Re-Drafting the 2015 NFL Draft

Bruce Kluckhohn/Associated Press

The 2015 NFL draft was defined at the time by its first two picks. In the lead-up to the event, speculation ran rampant over whether Florida State's Jameis Winston or Oregon's Marcus Mariota was the top prospect.

When the pair went first and second overall to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tennessee Titans, respectively, it was supposed to mark the beginning of a new era for NFL quarterbacks.

Five years later, neither is with their original team—or even starting.

However, just because those two signal-callers didn't pan out doesn't mean the class was a wash. The 2015 draft produced a fistful of talented edge-rushers, some excellent wide receivers, a shutdown corner or three and several good off-ball linebackers.

We've thrown all those players back into the proverbial hopper, hit the reset button on any draft-day trades, added a heaping five-year dose of hindsight and re-drafted 2015's first round.

The Buccaneers are (back) on the clock.