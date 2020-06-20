Buccaneers' Shaquil Barrett Trusts NFL to Have 'Safest Plan' for COVID-19

Alex Burstow/Getty Images

Bucs edge-rusher Shaquil Barrett expressed concern about his children potentially testing positive for COVID-19 amid the NFL's attempt to hold the 2020 season during the ongoing pandemic but expressed confidence in the league's plan in comments made this week, per Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times.

"I'm worried because of my kids," he said. "I don't want them to catch anything. But I figure that they're going to do it the safest way possible if they do have us back and they do start the season on time. I'm pretty sure it's going to be the safest way possible. I'm not really worried about it too much."

Two unnamed Bucs players have tested positive for COVID-19, per a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter on Saturday.

It was revealed Thursday that one unnamed assistant coach tested positive for COVID-19 as well, per Encina.

