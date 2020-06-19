MLB Reportedly Tells MLBPA It Will Not Make Counteroffer to 70-Game Proposal

John Raoux/Associated Press

The ongoing dispute between MLB and the MLBPA regarding the parameters of the 2020 season took another discouraging turn Friday, as the league told the players association it would not counter the union's proposal for a 70-game season.

MLB had offered a 60-game season, and the MLBPA countered with 70 games.

The MLB season has been delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It was scheduled to begin March 26.

