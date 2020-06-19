MLB Reportedly Tells MLBPA It Will Not Make Counteroffer to 70-Game Proposal

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorJune 19, 2020

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred answers questions at a press conference during MLB baseball owners meetings, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
John Raoux/Associated Press

The ongoing dispute between MLB and the MLBPA regarding the parameters of the 2020 season took another discouraging turn Friday, as the league told the players association it would not counter the union's proposal for a 70-game season.

MLB had offered a 60-game season, and the MLBPA countered with 70 games.

The MLB season has been delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It was scheduled to begin March 26.

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

