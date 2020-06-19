Report: MLB Considering Closing Camps amid Increase in Positive COVID-19 Tests

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

With multiple teams around Major League Baseball announcing players testing positive for COVID-19 this week, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports the league is "strongly considering" closing all 30 spring training facilities again to clean and "re-establish a system in which players will test regularly when they return."

The Houston Astros, Philadelphia Phillies and Toronto Blue Jays each confirmed positive cases of the coronavirus among their athletes Friday.

