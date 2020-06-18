Josh Gordon Reportedly Submits Letter to NFL Seeking Suspension Reinstatement

Brian Blanco/Associated Press

Wide receiver Josh Gordon has reportedly submitted a letter to the NFL seeking reinstatement from an indefinite suspension for violating the league's substance abuse policy.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the former Seattle Seahawk has been in town running routes and preparing for a return. Gordon has stepped away from football on multiple occasions to focus on his mental health and substance abuse. He's also been suspended for violating the NFL's substance policies five times since entering the league in 2012.

In the latest case, Pelissero noted the death of Gordon's brother last November caused a lapse in Gordon's sobriety, leading to the failed test.

"Everything that went on in terms of in Seattle prior to his suspension last year seemed to be positive," Pelissero said on NFL Network. "The team liked having Josh Gordon around. ... He knows that he is getting toward the end of his chances here, but this is a guy who is still amazingly just 29 years old."

Should he be reinstated, Gordon would become a free agent eligible to sign with any team in the league.

In 11 games between the Seahawks and New England Patriots in 2019, Gordon hauled in 27 receptions for 426 yards and one touchdown. He's topped the 500-yard receiving mark just once since a two-year suspension kept him out of the league in 2015 and 2016.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The former Baylor star was considered one of the game's top newcomers when he broke into the league, compiling 1,646 yards and nine touchdowns in 14 games in his sophomore season with the Cleveland Browns. A year later, the first-team All-Pro played just five games as a result of suspensions for driving while impaired and violating team rules.

A big-play threat because of his speed on the outside, Gordon set the Browns franchise record with seven games of 100 yards receiving or more in 2013.

Gordon has taken to social media to show the progress he's making in his training, posting photos from his Seattle-area workouts on his Instagram page.

The Houston, Texas, native last played in Week 15 of the 2019 season.