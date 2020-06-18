Michael Strahan Talks Kaepernick, Racial Injustice and COVID-19 with CC Sabathia

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Former NFL star Michael Strahan believes the current movement for racial justice has helped but noted, "We still have a long way to go."

The Hall of Famer discussed Black Lives Matter and a variety of topics in Thursday's episode of R2C2 on Uninterrupted:

Strahan opined that the current movement has gained momentum because people of all races have come together to defend black people, saying, "This is the first time I can remember that everyone else has joined in and said 'It's not right.'"

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman previously noted the impact of white quarterbacks like Carson Wentz and Andy Dalton speaking up in a recent interview with Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated.

Strahan discussed with host CC Sabathia the challenges they face in how they may be perceived when speaking out. Sara Nathan of Page Six reported this week Strahan felt he "couldn't speak up or raise his voice as he was worried he would be seen as threatening" when he co-hosted Live! with Kelly and Michael.

The 48-year-old has been more outspoken of late, including videos on his social media account. However, he says he is still limited by being part of a news organization at ABC.

"I can't really have an opinion, I got to let people figure the story out for themselves and form their own," he said Thursday. "But I think that's going to change."

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Strahan also discussed Colin Kaepernick, who has been out of the NFL since 2016 after kneeling during the national anthem as a protest against racial injustice and police brutaility.

"He should be in the league," Strahan said. "How do you sit here and say this guy's not good enough? That's ridiculous. Just admit what it is. ... This guy is good enough, you just don't want him on your team because you maybe feel he's a distraction that you can't handle.

"I think it's a win for whatever team has the cajones to sign the guy," the former defensive end added.

Strahan also touched on the COVID-19 pandemic, noting the risks involved in the NFL season going forward.

"I'll be honest with you, I don't think anybody in any sport of any type is comfortable," he said. "Guys will do it. Some guys really wanna play, and they're willing to take the chance, but they're not completely comfortable."

The league has taken precautions during the offseason but is planning to move forward with the regular season as scheduled.