Odell Beckham Jr., Kyle Kuzma Attend Teyana Taylor's Album Release Party in LA

Kirk Irwin/Getty Images

Cleveland Browns star Odell Beckham Jr. and Los Angeles Lakers star Kyle Kuzma were among the attendees at a party thrown by Teyana Taylor on Wednesday, according to TMZ Sports.

The celebration was for Taylor's forthcoming album, The Album, which is set to hit stores Friday.

Beckham is enjoying his offseason, while Kuzma awaits final confirmation as to whether the NBA will resume its current season at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

Upon arriving at Wednesday's event, guests received a hazmat suit and mask, with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic seemingly in mind. They didn't exactly practice good social distancing, though, with TMZ sharing multiple photos of people standing in close proximity while not wearing masks.

A number of states across the country are seeing an increase in the number of positive coronavirus tests after relaxing restrictions put in place to slow the spread of the disease.