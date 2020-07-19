The Biggest NFL Trades That Never Happened

0 of 8

NFL history is sprinkled with marquee trades, but it's fascinating to consider the deals that never happened.

While a handful of legendary players eventually suited up for a different team, they could have landed elsewhere through a potential trade earlier in their career—and, in some cases, even before holding a starting role.

Given how heavily one team is featured, an alternative headline for this piece could be: "How the Raiders Managed to Flirt with Excellence and Never Attain It."

Since 1983—the franchise's last Super Bowl—the Raiders pursued three eventual Hall of Fame quarterbacks via trade and managed to acquire zero.

Oakland certainly hasn't been the only team with big swings and near misses in the trade market over the years. The following deals stand out among the franchise-alerting swaps that never made it across the finish line.