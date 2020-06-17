Fantasy Football 2020: Updated PPR Rankings and Flex Sleepers to Watch

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

We're still more than two months away from the scheduled start of the 2020 NFL season, but it's never too early to start breaking down potential fantasy football sleepers.

Identifying possible sleepers to watch in camp can help give managers a leg up on the competition ahead of fantasy draft season.

Last year, for example, those following Las Vegas Raiders wideout Hunter Renfrow might have recognized his PPR potential early, as the rookie showed in camp that he could be the team's slot receiver in 2019.

"In the roster overhaul that took place over the offseason, the Raiders brought in veteran receivers Ryan Grant and J.J. Nelson to potentially compete for that spot," Josh Schrock of NBC Sports Bay Area wrote. "But through the first four days of camp, it's been Renfrow that has seemingly taken the control of the role."

Renfrow went on to catch 49 passes for 605 yards and four touchdowns while becoming a viable PPR flex option in most fantasy formats.

Here, we'll examine some potential flex sleepers' worth following during camp and the preseason. First, though, an updated look at the PPR rankings.

2020 Fantasy Top 50, PPR

1. Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers

2. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants

3. Michael Thomas, WR, New Orleans Saints

4. Davante Adams, WR, Green Bay Packers

5, Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys

6. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints

7. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Arizona Cardinals

8. Julio Jones, WR, Atlanta Falcons

9. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans

10. Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns

11. Chris Godwin, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

12. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs

13. Tyreek Hill, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

14. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals

15. Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings

16. Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders

17. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

18. George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers

19. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

20. Kenny Golladay, WR, Detroit Lions

21. Amari Cooper, WR, Dallas Cowboys

22. Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens

23. DJ Moore, WR, Carolina Panthers

24. Kenyan Drake, RB, Arizona Cardinals

25. Jarvis Landry, WR, Cleveland Browns

26. Zach Ertz, TE, Philadelphia Eagles

27. Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers

28. Leonard Fournette, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars

29. Miles Sanders, RB, Philadelphia Eagles

30. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs

31. Odell Beckham Jr., WR, Cleveland Browns

32. Todd Gurley, RB, Atlanta Falcons

33. Allen Robinson II, WR, Chicago Bears

34. A.J. Brown, WR, Tennessee Titans

35. JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

36. Adam Thielen, WR, Minnesota Vikings

37. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams

38. Chris Carson, RB, Seattle Seahawks

39. DeVante Parker, WR, Miami Dolphins

40. Courtland Sutton, WR, Denver Broncos

41. Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills

42. Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens

43. Diontae Johnson, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

44. D.J. Chark, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars

45. Tyler Boyd, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

46. DK Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks

47. Darren Waller, TE, Las Vegas Raiders

48. Tyler Lockett, WR, Seattle Seahawks

49. Cam Akers, RB, Los Angeles Rams

50. David Montgomery, RB, Chicago Bears

Duke Johnson Jr., RB, Houston Texans

Mike Marshall/Associated Press

When the Houston Texans traded away star wideout DeAndre Hopkins, they received running back David Johnson as part of the deal.

The versatile former Arizona Cardinals man should see plenty of work both running and receiving, which could make some fantasy managers sleep on backup Duke Johnson Jr.

Don't be one of them.

Duke Johnson is likely to remain a key piece of the Texans' passing attack. It's just that Houston will utilize both backs as pass-catchers.

"When you have guys that are versatile and are both a vital running threat, a good receiving threat," offensive coordinator Tim Kelly said, per Patrick D. Starr of State of the Texans. "It allows you to open up and be creative and find different ways to get guys the ball in space and do some good things."

Duke Johnson had 44 receptions last season to go with 620 combined rushing and receiving yards. He should be in store for a similar role in 2020.

Michael Pittman Jr., WR, Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts whiffed on free-agent possession receiver Devin Funchess last season due to injuries. This year, they drafted former USC wideout Michael Pittman Jr. to fill that possession role, and the 6'4" pass-catcher is well-suited for it.

"Big, smart and reliable, Pittman falls into the 'possession receiver' bin but has top-notch ball skills that allow him to bully and best cornerbacks down the field," NFL Media's Lance Zierlein wrote before the draft.

What makes the 22-year-old particularly intriguing as a flex sleeper is the fact that the Colts have a new quarterback in Philip Rivers.

Rivers, who passed for 4,615 yards last season, should increase the potency of Indianapolis' passing attack over last year's. With Pittman and second-year man Parris Campbell competing to be the No. 2 target after T.Y. Hilton, the USC product could have incredible upside this season.

David Njoku, TE, Cleveland Browns

Tight end David Njoku became a complete afterthought in the Cleveland Browns offense last season, even after he returned from a broken wrist.

With the Browns signing Austin Hooper in free agency, it's easy to dismiss the 23-year-old, even as a sleeper option.

However, new head coach Kevin Stefanski is likely to find a role for each tight end in his offense this season. While Hooper may be the TE1, Njoku should have plenty of PPR opportunities.

In Stefanski's offense last season, tight end Kyle Rudolph had 39 receptions for 367 yards and six touchdowns. Rookie tight end Irv Smith Jr., meanwhile, had 36 receptions for 311 yards and two scores.

While Njoku projects as a draft-and-stash backup tight end and deep sleeper, it will be worth following along in camp to see what sort of role he's likely to have in the new-look Cleveland passing attack.