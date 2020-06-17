Fantasy Football 2020: Updated PPR Rankings and Flex Sleepers to Watch

Fantasy Football 2020: Updated PPR Rankings and Flex Sleepers to WatchJune 17, 2020
We're still more than two months away from the scheduled start of the 2020 NFL season, but it's never too early to start breaking down potential fantasy football sleepers.
Identifying possible sleepers to watch in camp can help give managers a leg up on the competition ahead of fantasy draft season.
Last year, for example, those following Las Vegas Raiders wideout Hunter Renfrow might have recognized his PPR potential early, as the rookie showed in camp that he could be the team's slot receiver in 2019.
"In the roster overhaul that took place over the offseason, the Raiders brought in veteran receivers Ryan Grant and J.J. Nelson to potentially compete for that spot," Josh Schrock of NBC Sports Bay Area wrote. "But through the first four days of camp, it's been Renfrow that has seemingly taken the control of the role."
Renfrow went on to catch 49 passes for 605 yards and four touchdowns while becoming a viable PPR flex option in most fantasy formats.
Here, we'll examine some potential flex sleepers' worth following during camp and the preseason. First, though, an updated look at the PPR rankings.
2020 Fantasy Top 50, PPR
1. Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers
2. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants
3. Michael Thomas, WR, New Orleans Saints
4. Davante Adams, WR, Green Bay Packers
5, Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys
6. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints
7. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Arizona Cardinals
8. Julio Jones, WR, Atlanta Falcons
9. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans
10. Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns
11. Chris Godwin, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
12. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs
13. Tyreek Hill, WR, Kansas City Chiefs
14. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals
15. Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings
16. Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders
17. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers
18. George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers
19. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
20. Kenny Golladay, WR, Detroit Lions
21. Amari Cooper, WR, Dallas Cowboys
22. Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens
23. DJ Moore, WR, Carolina Panthers
24. Kenyan Drake, RB, Arizona Cardinals
25. Jarvis Landry, WR, Cleveland Browns
26. Zach Ertz, TE, Philadelphia Eagles
27. Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers
28. Leonard Fournette, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars
29. Miles Sanders, RB, Philadelphia Eagles
30. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs
31. Odell Beckham Jr., WR, Cleveland Browns
32. Todd Gurley, RB, Atlanta Falcons
33. Allen Robinson II, WR, Chicago Bears
34. A.J. Brown, WR, Tennessee Titans
35. JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers
36. Adam Thielen, WR, Minnesota Vikings
37. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams
38. Chris Carson, RB, Seattle Seahawks
39. DeVante Parker, WR, Miami Dolphins
40. Courtland Sutton, WR, Denver Broncos
41. Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills
42. Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens
43. Diontae Johnson, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers
44. D.J. Chark, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars
45. Tyler Boyd, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
46. DK Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks
47. Darren Waller, TE, Las Vegas Raiders
48. Tyler Lockett, WR, Seattle Seahawks
49. Cam Akers, RB, Los Angeles Rams
50. David Montgomery, RB, Chicago Bears
Duke Johnson Jr., RB, Houston Texans
When the Houston Texans traded away star wideout DeAndre Hopkins, they received running back David Johnson as part of the deal.
The versatile former Arizona Cardinals man should see plenty of work both running and receiving, which could make some fantasy managers sleep on backup Duke Johnson Jr.
Don't be one of them.
Duke Johnson is likely to remain a key piece of the Texans' passing attack. It's just that Houston will utilize both backs as pass-catchers.
"When you have guys that are versatile and are both a vital running threat, a good receiving threat," offensive coordinator Tim Kelly said, per Patrick D. Starr of State of the Texans. "It allows you to open up and be creative and find different ways to get guys the ball in space and do some good things."
Duke Johnson had 44 receptions last season to go with 620 combined rushing and receiving yards. He should be in store for a similar role in 2020.
Michael Pittman Jr., WR, Indianapolis Colts
The Indianapolis Colts whiffed on free-agent possession receiver Devin Funchess last season due to injuries. This year, they drafted former USC wideout Michael Pittman Jr. to fill that possession role, and the 6'4" pass-catcher is well-suited for it.
"Big, smart and reliable, Pittman falls into the 'possession receiver' bin but has top-notch ball skills that allow him to bully and best cornerbacks down the field," NFL Media's Lance Zierlein wrote before the draft.
What makes the 22-year-old particularly intriguing as a flex sleeper is the fact that the Colts have a new quarterback in Philip Rivers.
Rivers, who passed for 4,615 yards last season, should increase the potency of Indianapolis' passing attack over last year's. With Pittman and second-year man Parris Campbell competing to be the No. 2 target after T.Y. Hilton, the USC product could have incredible upside this season.
David Njoku, TE, Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku became a complete afterthought in the Cleveland Browns offense last season, even after he returned from a broken wrist.
With the Browns signing Austin Hooper in free agency, it's easy to dismiss the 23-year-old, even as a sleeper option.
However, new head coach Kevin Stefanski is likely to find a role for each tight end in his offense this season. While Hooper may be the TE1, Njoku should have plenty of PPR opportunities.
In Stefanski's offense last season, tight end Kyle Rudolph had 39 receptions for 367 yards and six touchdowns. Rookie tight end Irv Smith Jr., meanwhile, had 36 receptions for 311 yards and two scores.
While Njoku projects as a draft-and-stash backup tight end and deep sleeper, it will be worth following along in camp to see what sort of role he's likely to have in the new-look Cleveland passing attack.
Russell Wilson Keeps Getting Better
Why @MikeTanier says it's time to put Seahawks QB at Aaron Rodgers' level