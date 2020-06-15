The Titan Games 2020 Results: Ex-Giants WR Victor Cruz Defeated on Mount Olympus

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

The West region has two new Titans after Monday's episode of The Titan Games.

Noah Palicia knocked off former New York Giants wide receiver Victor Cruz with relative ease to close out the show.

Cruz won a Super Bowl with the Giants in 2011, and defeating the New England Patriots might feel easy in retrospect compared to attempting to scale Mount Olympus.

The 2012 Pro Bowler had a difficult time completing the Log Lift, which allowed Palicia to gain a sizable edge. Cruz fell further behind as the Sky Bridge and Crank Down proved troublesome too. Palicia didn't take his foot off the gas and ran a mistake-free race to topple Cruz for good.

Jessie Graff is no stranger to treacherous obstacle courses. A professional stuntwoman, she gained a large following from her impressive performances on American Ninja Warrior.

Graff built an early lead, but Kelly Valdez's strength advantage became immediately clear on Crank Down. She moved into first place as Graff struggled and appeared to be running out of steam.

The reigning Titan effectively ran into a brick wall on the Ball and Chain. Simply getting the 200-pound object to budge took a huge effort, and at one point Graff fell to the ground after losing her grip on the chain.

Valdez, meanwhile, sailed through the course and secured the Titan relic in its final position to assume her new role as a Titan.

The men's qualifier pitted two brothers against each other as Palicia needed to first clear his older sibling, Eric, in the Titan arena.

Eric drew first blood before Noah leveled the score in Kick Out. That set up a back-and-forth struggle on the Herculean Pull.

Eric was inches away from the win before falling off the golden pole and providing Noah with an opportunity. A visibly fatigued Eric climbed back up onto the pole but could only play defense for so long before Noah sealed his place on Mount Olympus.

The women's qualifier didn't have the same kind of drama. Valdez claimed victory in her first two events against Natalie Talbert to earn a battle with Graff on Mount Olympus.

Both Palicia and Valdez will be put to the test next week.

Cruz and Graff, meanwhile, will have to wait until the West regional final before they have another crack at Mount Olympus.