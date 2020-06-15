NFLPA Medical Director: NFL Plans to Test Players for COVID-19 3 Times Per Week

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Once players return to their team facilities to continue their offseason preparations, they could be tested for the coronavirus about three times weekly, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Per Pelissero, NFL Players Association medical director Thom Mayer indicated players who test positive for COVID-19 would be isolated and quarantined. Officials remain hopeful that "reliable saliva testing is available before players return to facilities."

