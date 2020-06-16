Ranking the Top 7 Pass-Rushing Duos Heading into 2020 NFL Season

0 of 7

Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

With the NFL spotlight on quarterbacks, teams pay a premium price for defensive players who can sack them.

In terms of guaranteed money, only quarterbacks and pass-rushers rank within the league's top 14 earners, per Spotrac. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Cleveland Browns have opened negotiations on a massive extension for edge-rusher Myles Garrett.

One aggressive defender near the pocket can force signal-callers to change their protections at the line of scrimmage. Two viable threats can wreak a game plan.

We'll rank the top seven pass-rushing duos, which may include two edge-rushers or an outside linebacker/defensive end and a defensive tackle.

We've based the order on recent production with a primary focus on sacks and quarterback pressures, a player's career track record in those statistical categories, chemistry between teammates and All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors.

Although All-Pro and Pro Bowl selections reflect a player's overall performance, defensive linemen often earn those accolades because of their pass-rushing statistics.