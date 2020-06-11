NFL Reportedly Pledging $250M over 10 Years to Support Black Community

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJune 11, 2020

PHILADELPHIA, PA - JANUARY 05: A general view of the NFL 100 logo prior to the NFC Wild Card game between the Seattle Seahawks and Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on January 5, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The NFL is planning to donate $250 million "to increase its social justice footprint," according to The Undefeated's Jason Reid.

Reid wrote:

"The commitment extends and expands the initial deal owners struck with the Players Coalition that likely would have surpassed $100 million during its term.  ... The additional funds owners have approved are intended to 'combat systemic racism and support the battle against the ongoing and historic injustices faced by African-Americans,' one league official wrote in a text message to The Undefeated."

Reid also reported the NFL "is committed to collaborating with players to determine new paths forward in support of programs to address criminal justice reform, police reform and economic and educational advancement of underprivileged communities."

That plan might entail using NFL Films and NFL Network to bring more attention to social injustice.

In the wake of the killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery, among others, Americans and others around the world have publicly demonstrated to seek meaningful action regarding police brutality and systemic racism.

On May 30, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell released his first statement after Floyd's killing by Minneapolis police:

Many thought the sentiment fell flat, especially since former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick hasn't played a snap since he attempted to raise awareness of the same issues in 2016.

Goodell subsequently said in a video statement the league didn't do enough to support players who wanted to be outspoken with their social activism.

