Ranking the 7 Teams Best Set Up for the Future Entering 2020 Season

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

The NFL is very much a results-based business. But as vital as it is for a team to perform well in the present, it's also important to set a roster up for the future.

As the Los Angeles Rams showed in recent years, a championship window can close as quickly as it opens.

A number of factors set a team up for future success. The biggest by far is having a talented, young quarterback, especially one on a rookie contract. That allows cap resources to be allocated elsewhere.

However, that young quarterback won't succeed without talent around him on offense. And his team likely won't win without a strong defense, either.

Some of the following teams are already among the best in the league. Others are trying to take the step from playoff contender to Super Bowl threat. And others are just trying to get into the postseason mix.

They should all be a force to be reckoned with in the years to come, though.