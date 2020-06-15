Every NFL Team's Biggest Red Flag Heading into 2020 Season

0 of 32

Steven Senne/Associated Press

The NFL is a mismatch league, and opposing coaches will expose any area of weakness. Free-agent and draft additions can only rectify so much. Weaknesses can still be found on each and every roster as red flags for opponents to attack.

Not every potential problem is glaring, but certain sore spots still exist. As such, specific positions can be identified that could continue to be a thorn in each team's side during the 2020 campaign.

These roster deficiencies are a byproduct of issues found within the squad's personnel.

Some may be gaping holes where a lack of talent exists. Unproven talent will need to prove it's capable of performing at an acceptable level. Then, there are those who must show they can improve upon previous performances or return to form.

Whatever the case, these areas in question will be crucial to their respective team's success or failure this fall.