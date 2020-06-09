Pro Football Hall of Fame to Reopen Wednesday After Coronavirus Closure

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

The Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, is set to reopen Wednesday for the first time in nearly three months.

According to ESPN's Jeff Legwold, the Hall of Fame has been closed since March 16 because of the coronavirus pandemic. Pro Football Hall of Fame President and CEO David Baker described the conditions under which the Hall will reopen: "We have had quite the overhaul here in terms of directional signage, physical distancing, plexiglass ... touchless hand sanitizers, all kinds of procedures—taking your temperature when you come in—the goal has been to get this place open for fans to enjoy."

As of now, the 2020 Hall of Fame class is scheduled to be inducted Aug. 8, while the Centennial Class is scheduled for Sept. 18. Baker noted that a meeting will be held June 18 to determine whether it will be possible to keep those dates as is.

Baker indicated the options the Hall of Fame is weighing include keeping the dates the same, doing both inductions Sept. 18 or moving both inductions to the summer of 2021.

Additionally, Baker said virtual induction ceremonies have been considered, but they are "not favored" since the Hall would rather have live inductions with fans in attendance.

Baker discussed the importance of having people present for the induction: "Big point of it is doing it with the friends who got you here, your teammates, the parade that lets us honor the heroes of the game. ... And there are a lot of other people in the process. But we're ready to call whatever play needs to be called, but a lot more information is needed."

Former Pittsburgh Steelers safety Troy Polamalu, Indianapolis Colts running back Edgerrin James, St. Louis Rams wide receiver Isaac Bruce, Denver Broncos safety Steve Atwater and Seattle Seahawks guard Steve Hutchinson make up the 2020 Hall of Fame class.

The Centennial Class is comprised of former Steelers head coach Bill Cowher, Dallas Cowboys head coach Jimmy Johnson, former NFL commissioner Paul Tagliabue, NFL Films founder Steve Sabol, defensive tackle George Young, wide receiver Harold Carmichael, offensive tackle Jimbo Covert, safety Bobby Dillon, safety Cliff Harris, offensive tackle Winston Hill, defensive tackle Alex Karras, safety Donnie Shell, tackle Duke Slater, end Mac Speedie and defensive end Ed Sprinkle.