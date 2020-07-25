Ranking the Biggest MLB Breakout Seasons Since 2000

0 of 10

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

For Major League Baseball stars like Jose Altuve, Jose Bautista and Jose Ramirez, there were several years of struggling at a replacement-player level before the breakout season finally happened.

Some stars thrive immediately. Others need to endure a bit of a learning curve. Over the past two decades, many in the latter category went from mediocre to magnificent in one unforgettable year.

To qualify as a breakout season, the player must have spent some portion of at least three previous seasons at the MLB level, and he must have maintained at least some level of excellence for the next several years.

Because of those criteria, guys like Mike Trout, Albert Pujols, Clayton Kershaw, Ichiro Suzuki, Aaron Judge, Mookie Betts and Tim Lincecum were not considered, as each had established dominance within his first three seasons. Moreover, guys like Ubaldo Jimenez, Ben Zobrist, Jacoby Ellsbury and Cliff Lee were not included because they reverted to their pre-MVP-consideration numbers the following season.

In other words, we're searching for players who took a few years to hit their stride but who were able to stay at peak or near-peak level for several years after their breakout—the year when stars first became stars, if you will. And the more drastic the transformation, the higher that player ranked on the list.