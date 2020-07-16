Re-Drafting the 2010 NFL Draft

0 of 32

Mark Tenally/Associated Press

The 2010 NFL draft is known for a few things.

It was the final draft before the rookie wage scale kicked in with the 2011 collective bargaining agreement. First overall pick Sam Bradford was the last No. 1 selection to get a gonzo payday before even playing a down—$50 million in guarantees.

It also had possibly the best trio of defensive tackles ever in the same class. Ndamukong Suh and Gerald McCoy went in the top five, while Geno Atkins lasted until Round 4. The threesome has combined for 19 Pro Bowl nods.

Defensive tackle wasn't the only loaded position. The edge-rusher crop was deep. Both Rob Gronkowski and Jimmy Graham entered the NFL. And there was no shortage of wide receiver talent.

This draft produced a fistful of players who will be enshrined in Canton. But if we knew then what we know now, how much different would the first round of the 2010 draft look?

That's what we're here to find out.

With the benefit of hindsight (and without draft-day trades—only deals consummated before April 22, 2010, are included), I've run the 2010 draft through the hot tub time machine and re-slotted the round.

The St. Louis Rams are on the clock—and Bradford isn't getting that monster payday.