Donald Trump Questions Roger Goodell Allowing NFL Players to Kneel During Anthem

Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

President Donald Trump is once again taking aim at the NFL, this time questioning the recent message from commissioner Roger Goodell regarding protests:

The discussion has reignited over the past week, and several star NFL players like Patrick Mahomes, Deshaun Watson and more created a video asking Goodell to condemn racism and admit the league was wrong for silencing players who took part in peaceful protests.

Goodell responded with a video saying he encourages all to speak out:

This comes amid nationwide protests against racial injustice and police brutality that have continued for about two weeks.

Former quarterback Colin Kaepernick began a protest on these topics in 2016 by kneeling during the national anthem, which was met with widespread criticism. Trump was one of the loudest voices in opposition to the protest in 2017.

"Wouldn't you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, say: 'Get that son of a b---h off the field right now. Out. He's fired,'" the president told a crowd in Alabama.

Kaepernick became a free agent the following season and has gone unsigned for the past three years.

Drew Brees also recently criticized those who kneel during the national anthem for "disrespecting the flag" but was called out by teammates for misunderstanding the cause of the protests. He has since apologized for his words.

Trump took to Twitter to attack Brees for changing his stance.

"There are other things you can protest, but not our Great American Flag - NO KNEELING!" the president wrote.

This comes about a week after Trump declared himself an "ally of all peaceful protesters."

Brees stood by his comments with a message to Trump, saying: "Through my ongoing conversations with friends, teammates, and leaders in the black community, I realize this is not an issue about the American flag. It has never been."

Adrian Peterson says he and other players expect to kneel during the national anthem in the upcoming season.