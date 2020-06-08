NHL Rumors: Latest Buzz on Possible Jack Eichel Trade, Red Wings

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

In June, most NHL teams are typically looking ahead to the offseason, considering the potential moves they will make and preparing for the draft. This year is a lot different. Only seven teams are currently doing that because of the NHL's expanded 24-team playoffs that will take place when the league returns after being suspended since mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Even though the offseason won't arrive until much later than usual, there's sure to be buzz around those seven teams and the changes/additions they might consider before the 2020-21 season. These were the teams with the worst records in the NHL this season, so it's clear they need to find ways to improve to get their franchises on the right track.

Here's some of the latest buzz surrounding the Buffalo Sabres and Detroit Red Wings, two of the teams that won't get a chance to resume the 2019-20 season.

Is Eichel's future in Buffalo?

Jack Eichel was selected by the Buffalo Sabres with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2015 draft, and he's since become a strong player for the team. However, the 23-year-old center said last week during a conference call with reporters (including John Wawrow of the Associated Press) that he's "fed up with losing."

The Sabres haven't reached the playoffs since drafting Eichel (their last postseason appearance came in 2011), and that didn't change this year as they're one of the seven teams that won't be included in the NHL's expanded playoffs. Buffalo had 35 wins in 2015-16, Eichel's rookie season, and hasn't reached that total since.

NHL.com's Dan Rosen doesn't believe Eichel is on the trading block, though, noting that it would likely take "high draft picks, top prospects and at least one key NHL player" in order for the Sabres to consider a deal. And even if Buffalo is open to listening to offers, Rosen doesn't see that happening while 24 of the league's 31 teams still have hockey to play and won't be able to make trades until the offseason.

"I know they feel Eichel is a huge part of the solution, but it doesn't cost anything to hear what other teams feel he's worth to them," Rosen wrote. "In the end, I fully expect Eichel to be back with the Sabres. He's frustrated and voiced that last week, but the Sabres have to work with him and build around him."

The Athletic's Corey Masisak also doesn't expect Buffalo to trade Eichel, "unless things get worse than they are right now." Masisak added that even if Eichel requests a trade, it likely won't change the fact that the Sabres would get a "large haul" in exchange for the talented youngster.

Before the 2019-20 season was suspended, Eichel was on track to post the highest single-season points total of his career thus far as he had a career-high 36 goals to go with 42 assists, finishing four points shy of his 2018-19 total in nine fewer games. And whether he stays in Buffalo or not, he's poised to continue to keep getting better and to be a solid player for years to come.

Red Wings may not sign top free-agent goaltender

The Detroit Red Wings are going to make some moves this offseason, which Rosen acknowledged in his recent mailbag. However, one move the NHL.com writer doesn't see Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman making is the acquisition of a top free-agent goaltender to pair with Jonathan Bernier.

"Yzerman likely won't break the bank to sign goalie to play in tandem with Bernier, which to me, rules out potential unrestricted free agents Jacob Markstrom and Braden Holtby," Rosen wrote. "There's no reason for the Red Wings to spend big on goaltending when so much of their team remains in flux."

Bernier has one season remaining on his contract with Detroit, and after posting a .907 save percentage and 2.95 goals-against average in 46 games this season, he's set to remain the team's starting goaltender for next season. And with Bernier set to make $2.5 million in 2020-21, the Red Wings could save cap space by signing an affordable backup.

This season, Jimmy Howard was the Red Wings' backup goaltender, but he struggled greatly, recording an .882 save percentage and a career-worst 4.2 goals-against average. With the 36-year-old set to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason, his time with Detroit, which drafted him in the second round of the 2003 draft, could be over.

It appears Howard knows that's a possibility, although he still wants to play and bounce back from his tough 2019-20 season, according to Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News. Howard said he's "mentally prepared" for the possibility of not returning to the Red Wings, per Kulfan, but he'd still like to finish his career in Detroit.

Even though it likely wouldn't cost much to bring Howard back on a short deal, the Red Wings might have better potential targets who will also be affordable on the free-agent market. So, it will be interesting to see who they end up signing to serve as Bernier's backup next season.