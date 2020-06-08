NFL Free Agents 2020: Latest Predictions for Jadeveon Clowney, Logan Ryan, More

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

The list of potential suitors for free-agent defensive end Jadeveon Clowney reportedly remains small.

The 27-year-old has been linked with a handful of teams, but the interest has seemingly faded away.

When healthy, Clowney could still be a major factor for any team's pass rush, but it does not seem like he will be signing anytime soon.

In addition to Clowney, Logan Ryan and Cam Newton are still on the free-agent market, and although they may not be signed soon, they should still find a landing spot for the 2020 campaign at some point.

Latest Predictions for NFL Free Agents

Jadeveon Clowney

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

Clowney is reportedly still trying to earn as much money as some of the highest-paid pass-rushers in the NFL.

In 2019, he made $15 million from the Houston Texans and Seattle Seahawks.

DeMarcus Lawrence and Frank Clark are both scheduled to make over $20 million in 2020, while 12 other defensive ends are in line for at least $15 million.

According to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, the Seahawks offered Clowney a one-year deal worth the salary he made last season. (h/t 247 Sports' Garrett Stepien).

"My understanding is the Seahawks have been in the range of $15 million on a one-year deal for Jadeveon Clowney," Florio said during an appearance on 106.7 The Fan. "The Seahawks have been led to believe that the Browns offered 18 (million), and he has yet to take that."

CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora reported the offer Clowney got from the Cleveland Browns was $12 million.

"That's a far cry from the over $20 million a year Clowney initially wanted on a long-term deal," La Canfora wrote. "It's also well below the $16.8 million franchise tag that fellow edge defender Matthew Judon just signed with the Ravens last week. It's not even close, actually."

While it is understandable that Clowney wants a deal that accurately reflects his ability, it does not look like teams will be in a bidding war for him to push the price up.

ESPN.com's Rich Cimini reported the New York Jets "never had serious interest," and New York Giants general manager Dave Gettleman said in April his team is "not in that position now" to pursue Clowney or Markus Golden, per ESPN's Jordan Ranaan.

If Clowney's asking price remains too high, he could land with the team that is most familiar with his recent exploits.

However, Seattle has not waited around for Clowney to come back, signing Benson Mayowa on a cheaper deal.

The Seahawks could still benefit from Clowney's prowess on the edge in an attempt to contain San Francisco's rushing game and Kyler Murray's legs.

But due to Clowney's contract demands, it may take a while for the price to come down and for the two parties to agree on a return.

Prediction: Clowney returns to Seattle on one-year deal.

Logan Ryan

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

The one thing we know about Ryan is he will not be returning to the Tennessee Titans. The 29-year-old defensive back bid farewell to the AFC South side at the start of May.

According to the New York Post's Brian Costello, "the Jets have talked with Ryan's representatives." Costello also noted Ryan has a high asking price of around $10 million.

That falls in line with the price the Miami Dolphins were informed of, per the Miami Herald's Armando Salguero.

"When the Dolphins called Ryan's agents to ask what his asking price is, the answer was borderline over the top. More than $10 million per season," Salguero said.

The Jets would be a likelier destination than Miami since the Dolphins signed Byron Jones to a five-year deal, have Xavien Howard starting on the opposite side of defense and drafted Noah Igbinoghene in the first round of this years draft.

New York signed Brian Poole and Pierre Desir to one-year deals, but the combined worth of those contracts is less than Ryan's asking price.

If Ryan's demands come down, the Jets could bring him in as they try to fix their pass defense that allowed 3,779 yards and 25 touchdowns in 2019.

Ryan totaled 18 passes defended, four interceptions and four forced fumbles in 2019, and he would be a great complement to the pair of veteran corners and safety Jamal Adams.

Prediction: Ryan's contract demands come down and he agrees to contract with New York Jets.

Cam Newton

Mike McCarn/Associated Press

Newton's destination is difficult to figure out given how scant the quarterback market is.

Jameis Winston landed in New Orleans and a few teams with backup needs took care of that in the draft.

The New England Patriots have one of the largest question marks at the position, but they appear ready to ride with Jarrett Stidham.

Even if Stidham is the Week 1 starter, the Patriots could use Newton's experience behind him in case the Auburn product struggles.

Jacksonville may have been in a similar situation with Gardner Minshew II, but it signed Mike Glennon to be the backup.

Pittsburgh could use better insurance than Mason Rudolph behind Ben Roethlisberger, but if the 38-year-old remains healthy, there would be no path to a starting job there for Newton.

Given all the possibilities in play, New England makes the most sense because of the unknowns surrounding Stidham's performance.

If that occurs, Newton would have to take a significant pay cut from the $16 million he made in his final year with the Carolina Panthers.

The drop in pay could be temporary if Newton inks a short-term deal and finds a better situation next offseason.

Prediction: Newton signs one-year deal with Patriots.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90.

Statistics obtained from Pro Football Reference.

Contract information obtained from Spotrac.