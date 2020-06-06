NFL Free Agency 2020: Updated Predictions for Cam Newton, Jadeveon Clowney, More

Mike McCarn/Associated Press

Cam Newton and Jadeveon Clowney are among the NFL free agents who currently don't have teams, and time is beginning to run out if training camps open as scheduled in July. However, Newton and Clowney are talented players, and they should both be on rosters come this fall.

Here are predictions for where several of the top remaining free agents, including Newton and Clowney, will land.

Cam Newton, QB

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Cam Newton is "expected to take his time before joining a team" as the market has cooled since the beginning of free agency. So, it might be some time before there's news of the 31-year-old quarterback signing a contract for the 2020 season.

And that's all Newton might sign a deal for. It wouldn't be surprising to see him ink a one-year contract with a team and then return to free agency next offseason to try to land a starting job. At this time, Newton may have to enter 2020 in a backup role, although Fowler reported that sources around the league aren't sure that's something he'd consider.

One potential landing spot could be the New England Patriots, whom Fowler reported Newton talked with early during free agency.

Jarrett Stidham could still be New England's starter entering the season, but it could be nice to have Newton (not 34-year-old backup Brian Hoyer) to turn to if Stidham doesn't play as well as the Pats hope. If Newton gets on the field for the Patriots, he could show that he should still be a starting NFL quarterback, like Ryan Tannehill did with the Tennessee Titans last season.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Prediction: Newton signs with Patriots

Jadeveon Clowney, DE

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

Why is top pass-rusher Jadeveon Clowney still on the free-agent market nearly three months since the period started? It may be because of his asking price.

According to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports, the Cleveland Browns offered Clowney a deal with a base salary of $12 million, but the 27-year-old defensive end turned it down. It may have been less than what Clowney was looking for, but there hasn't been too much other buzz about teams interested in adding the pass-rusher.

Although Clowney played well when he was healthy early in his career with the Houston Texans, he had only three sacks in 13 games for the Seattle Seahawks last year after getting traded prior to the start of the season. Perhaps that's part of the reason why his market hasn't been great this offseason.

Perhaps there's still a chance the two sides could work out a deal. Cleveland already has Myles Garrett and Olivier Vernon, but Clowney could still give it a boost as another strong pass-rusher.

Prediction: Clowney signs with Browns

Everson Griffen, DE

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

Clowney isn't the only pass-rusher still on the free-agent market, as 32-year-old defensive end Everson Griffen remains available after he opted out of his contract with the Minnesota Vikings. Now, it's possible that Griffen could be heading home.

According to Fowler, the Arizona Cardinals are one of multiple teams that have had "strong interest" in Griffen, who was born in Avondale, Arizona. After spending his first 10 NFL seasons with the Vikings, it would make sense that Griffen could be interested in returning to Arizona at this stage in his career.

Griffen has had at least eight sacks in five of the past six seasons, and he could provide a boost to a Cardinals pass rush that finished joint-17th in the league last season with 40 sacks. Griffen could aid Chandler Jones in helping Arizona get better pressure on opposing quarterbacks in the near future.

The Cardinals may be a team on the rise, as quarterback Kyler Murray is entering his second season and do-it-all linebacker Isaiah Simmons was drafted this year. Griffen could be another solid piece to help Arizona continue to move in the right direction over the next few years.

Prediction: Griffen signs with Cardinals