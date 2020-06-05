Jets Rumors: NY Interested in Bringing Ex-Bears OL Kyle Long Out of Retirement

Jets Rumors: NY Interested in Bringing Ex-Bears OL Kyle Long Out of RetirementJune 5, 2020
Will Newton/Getty Images
The New York Jets have reportedly spoken with former Chicago Bears offensive lineman Kyle Long about ending his retirement to sign with the team.
Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reported the update Friday.
