Jets Rumors: NY Interested in Bringing Ex-Bears OL Kyle Long Out of Retirement

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJune 5, 2020

LANDOVER, MD - SEPTEMBER 23: Kyle Long #75 of the Chicago Bears looks on during the second half against the Washington Redskins at FedExField on September 23, 2019 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Will Newton/Getty Images)
Will Newton/Getty Images

The New York Jets have reportedly spoken with former Chicago Bears offensive lineman Kyle Long about ending his retirement to sign with the team.

Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reported the update Friday.

                  

