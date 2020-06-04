Kenyan Drake Says Cardinals Given Thursday Off in Honor of George Floyd Memorial

OUT OF CAMERA FILE REQUEST - Arizona Cardinals running back Kenyan Drake (41) celebrates his touchdown against the Cleveland Browns during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

The Arizona Cardinals were granted Thursday off from meetings to honor George Floyd, according to running back Kenyan Drake:

Floyd, an unarmed black man, was killed by a white police officer in Minneapolis last week, spurring protests around the country. The first memorial service for him will take place Thursday in Minnesota.

The Houston Texans announced they would have the day off Tuesday so players can attend the funeral in Houston, per Sarah Barshop of ESPN.

      

