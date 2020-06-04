Kenyan Drake Says Cardinals Given Thursday Off in Honor of George Floyd Memorial

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

The Arizona Cardinals were granted Thursday off from meetings to honor George Floyd, according to running back Kenyan Drake:

Floyd, an unarmed black man, was killed by a white police officer in Minneapolis last week, spurring protests around the country. The first memorial service for him will take place Thursday in Minnesota.

The Houston Texans announced they would have the day off Tuesday so players can attend the funeral in Houston, per Sarah Barshop of ESPN.

