Packers' Aaron Rodgers on IG: 'It Has Never Been About an Anthem or a Flag'

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJune 3, 2020

GREEN BAY, WI - SEPTEMBER 24: Members of the Green Bay Packers stand with arms locked as a sign of unity during the national anthem prior to their game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Lambeau Field on September 24, 2017 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers showed his support for protests in an Instagram post on Wednesday. 

"A few years ago we were criticized for locking arms in solidarity before the game. It has NEVER been about an anthem or a flag. Not then. Not now," Rodgers wrote. "Listen with an open heart, let's educate ourselves, and then turn word and thought into action."

The caption accompanied a picture of the Packers players locking arms during the national anthem in 2017 in response to Donald Trump's comments the previous week. The president had referred to Colin Kaepernick and others who took a knee during the national anthem as a "son of a b---h."

Kaepernick's protests have returned to the national conversation this week as demonstrations take place across the country calling for an end to police brutality and racial injustice.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees said Wednesday he still doesn't support anyone kneeling during the anthem:

Video Play Button

This was met with massive backlash, including from several NFL players:

As Rodgers noted, Kaepernick's movement was not about the flag but instead about the racial injustice and police brutality still present today.

The Packers star also becomes another white NFL player showcasing support for the latest movement for change. Carson Wentz, Derek Carr and Ryan Tannehill are among those who have also posted similar messages on social media.

